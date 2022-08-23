How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night Live is set to air later today (August 23) – so here’s how to watch and what to expect.

Broadcasting live from Cologne, Germany, Gamescom Opening Night Live will feature two hours of game reveals, announcements and trailers.

The stream will start at 7PM BST / 8PM CEST / 2PM EST / 11AM PT later today, going live on The Game Awards YouTube channel – you can watch it below.

The event will be filled with plenty of world premiers, including: the next Tales From The Borderlands title, Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, Genshin Impact, Gotham Knights, Goat Simulator 3, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, The Expanse: Telltale Series and much more.

A brand new IP from Unknown Worlds is also set to be revealed, as the studio behind Subnautica will unveil a “brand new sci-fi IP” turn-based game. Quite a bit of in-game footage for the title is expected to be shown too.

Gearbox Entertainment Company CEO Randy Pitchford said of the new Borderlands game when it was announced that it will feature “all-new characters and all-new stories from the Borderlands,” with the narrative games type of interactive fiction being preserved.

Dying Light 2’s first major downloadable content, Bloody Ties, will also be at the event, with developer Techland sharing a brief 37-second clip of the new content ahead of the official reveal later today.

Despite the large number of reveals at games at Gamescom this year, a number of companies won’t be at the German event. The likes of Sony, Nintendo, Take-Two and Activision Blizzard are all not in attendance.

“Gamescom is a key event in Nintendo’s calendar of events. This year, however, after careful consideration, we have decided against participating in Cologne,” said Nintendo.

