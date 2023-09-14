Later today (September 14), Nintendo will share a new look at Nintendo Switch games launching in winter. To see what’s coming up, here’s how to watch September’s Nintendo Direct showcase.

The next Nintendo Direct takes place today and will kick off at 3PM BST / 4PM CEST / 7AM PT / 10AM BT.

You can watch the Nintendo Direct through the official stream below, although it can also be watched through Nintendo’s website.

As for what the stream will contain, Nintendo has told fans to expect “roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this winter”.

Nintendo’s release schedule for December and early 2024 looks relatively quiet, which means we’ll likely see a number of new games or release dates confirmed during the showcase.

However, the next few months will be busy for Switch fans. After its reveal in June, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to launch in October, while Super Mario RPG will arrive later in November – though it’s not clear if Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is returning for RPG, as he won’t be for Wonder.

Other upcoming games include Detective Pikachu Returns, Sonic Superstars and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, which will all be released next month. Meanwhile, WarioWare: Move It and Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on the console.

Elsewhere, several outlets recently alleged that Nintendo revealed a Nintendo Switch 2 during closed-door meetings at Gamescom 2023.

It’s reported that the console was used to run Unreal Engine 5‘s Matrix tech demo, along with a “souped-up” version of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. However, Nintendo has not commented on the claims.

