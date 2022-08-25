How to watch Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation

A Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it.

Treehouse Live events differ from a traditional Nintendo Direct as they dive into a smaller handful of games and focus much more on gameplay and deep dives than a flurry of trailers and announcements.

The Treehouse Live presentation will air tonight at 5.30PM BST / 6.30PM CEST / 12.30PM EST / 9.30AM PT and will be live on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. You can watch it live as it premieres, or the video will be available following the broadcast to catch up on, for those that can’t tune in at the time.

There’s been no word yet on how long the broadcast will last, but Nintendo has said that the stream will have three segments. First up is a “deep-dive into the all-new Splatoon 3 single-player mode” which is called Return of the Mammalians.

This is followed by “stages and strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo”. This demo allows players to get some hands-on experience prior to the first ever Splatoon 3 Splatfest on Saturday (August 27). The demo gives players a chance to check out some of the tutorials, practice the basics and explore the city of Splatsville, as well as the ability to pick their team, but the demo is only live for 12 hours.

Finally, there will be a world premiere of gameplay for Harvestella, an upcoming fantasy role playing game (RPG) which includes life simulations such as farming, fishing and raising livestock, as well as dungeons for plenty of combat. Harvestella also features a deadly time period called Quietus, during which time crops wither, and a deadly dust in the air prevents anyone from walking around outside.

It’s highly unlikely we’ll have any surprises from Nintendo in the Treehouse Live presentation, but if the above games tickle your fancy, tune in for some in-depth information.

