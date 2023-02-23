How to watch PlayStation’s State Of Play today

2023’s first State Of Play has been announced, and is set to feature a number of PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) and third-party games, including Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. To catch every announcement live, here’s where and how to watch today’s State Of Play.

The State Of Play will begin today (February 23) at 9PM GMT / 10PM CET / 4PM Eastern, and will be available to watch on PlayStation‘s Twitch and YouTube accounts. When the State Of Play begins, you can watch it through the video that’s been embedded below.

As for what the broadcast will include, Sony has shared that there will be some “new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners,” including new gameplay footage and an update for Rocksteady Studios‘ Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Sony’s latest blog says the State Of Play will also feature a first look at five PSVR2 games that are coming to the platform in 2023. PlayStation’s latest virtual reality headset launched yesterday (February 22), and while a number of games – including Horizon Call Of The Mountain – are being released specifically for the PSVR2, a few existing games are also set to receive updates for the new headset.

A remastered version of Synth Riders launched on the same day as the PSVR2, which also brought a seven-song Gorillaz music pack featuring the likes of ‘Dare’ and ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Racing game Gran Turismo 7 has also been updated to include PSVR2 support, along with a limited-time game mode that let players challenge “superhuman AI” in four-circuit races.

Last week, Sony shared a video of PSVR2 hardware engineers Takamasa Araki and Takeshi Igarashi explaining the technical and internal systems behind the headset.

