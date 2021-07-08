How to watch Sony’s July 2021 State of Play livestream

Sony has announced its next State of Play livestream will air tonight – here’s when and where you can watch it.

The latest State of Play showcase will begin tonight – Thursday, July 8 – at 10 PM BST, 2 PM PT, 5 PM ET and 11 PM CEST.

You’ll be able to tune into PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch live.

As for content, Sony has confirmed that it will be showing off approximately 30 minutes of indie and third-party updates, as well as extended gameplay footage of Arkane Studios‘ upcoming Deathloop.

Right now we only have new Deathloop gameplay to look forward to however, the rest of tonight’s stream contents is a secret.

It’s important to note that Sony stated that the showcase will not include updates on the next God Of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the next generation of PlayStation VR, so you’ll know what not to expect leading into the showcase.

Deathloop is a first-person action game set to launch exclusively on PS5 and PC on September 14, 2021. The game was originally slated for a May 21 release date but was delayed due to difficulties surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first State of Play livestream since May where the first gameplay footage for Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West was revealed.

The open-world sequel was shown running on PS5 hardware with a mix of real-time gameplay of protagonist – Aloy – swimming, gliding and using a grappling hook as well as in-engine cinematics that touched on new narrative details.

