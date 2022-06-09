How to watch TarkovTV Live – see what’s coming to ‘Escape From Tarkov’

Battlestate Games has announced that it will be hosting a new episode of TarkovTV Live, which will reveal what the next update to Escape From Tarkov will include. For anyone who wants to see the big announcements as they happen, here’s when (and where) to watch TarkovTV Live.

The TarkovTV Live stream will take place today (June 9) and will begin at 5:30 PM BST / 6:30 PM CEST / 9:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM ET. When it goes live, players will be able to watch it at Battlestate Games’ Twitch channel.

As to what will be revealed, Battlestate Games has shared that TarkovTV will give players a look at “new content and features in the next Escape From Tarkov update”.

If that news wasn’t exciting enough for Tarkov fans, the studio added that drops will be enabled for the stream – meaning that anyone who views TarkovTV on Battlestate Games’ Twitch channel will receive in-game items for watching. For anyone who isn’t sure how to claim drops, this blog by Twitch explains the system.

As to what fans could potentially see during the TarkovTV stream, there’s a good chance that the next Escape From Tarkov update will bring an expansion to the Lighthouse map, which has been teased for several months.

A first look at the mysterious Lightkeeper trader is also on the cards after he was involved in one of Tarkov‘s biggest events to date last month.

Beyond that, anything is possible. Most major Escape From Tarkov updates pack in a few new guns, and there’s always room for more armour and miscellaneous gear. Battlestate Games usually keeps the contents of each big update a surprise, so it’s worth watching today’s TarkovTV Live to see what’s on the way.

Last week, Battlestate Games announced Escape From Tarkov Arena – a new standalone FPS that will be free for owners of Escape From Tarkov‘s Edge Of Darkness edition.