How to watch the ‘Battlefield 2042’-focused EA Play Live

Electronic Arts (EA) is exhibiting its yearly EA Play Live event tonight, and it’s expected to feature Battlefield 2042 – the latest in the long-running Battlefield franchise.

The event will begin at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST and be viewable on Twitch and YouTube. While there hasn’t been any confirmation of what EA Play Live will be showcasing, it seems fairly likely that it will include Battlefield 2042.

Set for release on October 22, we’ve already seen a gameplay trailer of Battlefield 2042 at the Microsoft E3 conference, but we’re yet to see any uncut gameplay footage.

EA chose to skip E3 2021 in favour of hosting its own series of spotlight streams in recent weeks with reveals of FIFA 22 and a suggestion that new Star Wars games may be on their way soon too.

The EA Play Live event is expected to last roughly 40 minutes and will be hosted by WWE’s Austin Creed. It’s already been confirmed that we won’t see Dragon Age 4 at EA Play, nor will there be any sign of the new Skate game garnering some attention lately. There are hopes that this may finally be the time for a reveal of the rumoured Dead Space remake to go alongside more Battlefield 2042 info.

We’ve already seen various leaks regarding Battlefield 2042, including suggesting that the game’s tornadoes may be “too disruptive”, with hackers threatening to leak stolen EA data about the game in the future.

In other news, Battlefield 1 is now free via Prime Gaming, with more Battlefield titles coming to the service this year.