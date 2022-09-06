How to watch the ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Night City Wire livestream

CD Projekt Red is gearing up to showcase its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 updates with another Night City Wire stream. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming broadcast.

The latest Night City Wire stream will go live today (September 6) at 4PM BST / 5PM CEST / 8AM EST / 11AM EST. Cyberpunk 2077 fans can tune in on the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel to watch.

As for what fans can expect, the developer has already shared a small teaser on Twitter (September 5). CD Projekt confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 players will be able to “find out more about patch 1.6.”

Fans will also find out more about the upcoming Netflix anime spin-off series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which was announced back in 2020 and is set to launch on September 13.

The developer also stated that “we might have some surprises in store.” As to what the surprises may be, fans will have to tune in to watch.

Patch 1.6 was previously teased back in April, when CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said in the company call that the team was “working on the next update, 1.6, which will be out in the coming months.”

At the time, Kiciński stated that the team was focusing on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that is targeted to be released in 2023. Other than a passing mention, not much has been revealed about patch 1.6 but it’s likely to include additional fixes.

Patch 1.5 launched in February alongside the release of the current-gen versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This update was massive and included new features from character customisation in-game, new apartments, brand-new mechanics, updated skill trees, and more.

