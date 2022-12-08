The Game Awards 2022 is upon us – meaning that aside from recognising the best games of 2022, viewers will also be treated to new game reveals, trailers, and more. To keep up with the night’s busy schedule, here’s how to watch The Game Awards 2022.

For viewers in America, The Game Awards begins today (December 8) at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30PM PT. However, the show begins after midnight for fans in the UK and Europe – for those audiences, The Game Awards begins at 12:30 AM GMT / 1:30 AM CET on December 9.

While the event takes place live from Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, it will be streamed live across several platforms. When the show kicks off, you can watch it live through the below video:

Fans can also watch The Game Awards on Twitch, while anyone looking to take part in Valve‘s Steam Deck giveaway – which will see one of the handheld consoles given away every minute – will need to watch the show through this stream to be counted.

As for what will be included in The Game Awards 2022, we already have a full list of nominations – meaning much of the night will be spent handing out awards in 31 categories, including Game of the Year 2022.

The games up for winning Game of Year are God Of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

However, the show will also feature a series of trailers and reveals for upcoming games. This includes a new look at EA‘s Star Wars Jedi Survivor, news on Tekken 8, and a mysterious project from Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima.

There will also be a world premiere from Baldur’s Gate 3, a new trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, and several other reveals that have not been announced.

In other news, developers at Blizzard have claimed “there is no cow level” in Diablo 4 – though they may not be telling the truth.