The Game Awards 2023, the annual celebration of all things gaming, is scheduled for the early hours of tomorrow (December 8) in the UK. Besides celebrating this year’s biggest games, it promises to also contain numerous new announcements – to follow them live, here’s how to watch The Game Awards 2023.

The Game Awards 2023 is set to begin at 12:30 AM BST (4:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM EST).

It is estimated to run between two and a half and three hours, per a Q&A with host Geoff Keighley, and fans can watch the show through either YouTube, Twitch, or X (formerly Twitter).

As for what will be shown, The Game Awards 2023 will feature a musical performance from rock band Poets Of The Fall, who played fictional rockers Old Gods Of Asgard in Alan Wake 2 this year.

Several trailers and games that will be appearing at the show have also been announced, with Fortnite spin-off Rocket Racing receiving a debut trailer at the show. Upcoming platformer Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown will be receiving a new story trailer, while new information on multiplayer action game Warframe‘s next update will be revealed at the show.

In addition, Supermassive Games and Behaviour Interactive will be announcing a single-player game set in the Dead By Daylight universe.

Sega has also been teasing a presence at the show, sending mysterious cards to influencers that read “New Era, New Energy”. It’s unknown exactly what the company may be showing.

There’s also the chance to win prizes while you’re watching the show. Geoff Keighley has announced that fans in the US will be able to win a Lenovo Legion Go while fans worldwide will be able to win a Steam Deck OLED.

