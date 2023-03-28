How to watch ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ gameplay showcase

Nintendo will be giving fans their longest look yet at The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, with a 10-minute gameplay livestream planned for today (March 28). To watch the showcase live, here’s everything you need to know.

Set to broadcast this afternoon at 3PM BST (4PM CEST / 7AM PT / 10AM ET), the livestream for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom can be watched through Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

As for what the stream will feature, Nintendo has confirmed that it will showcase 10 minutes of gameplay from Tears Of The Kingdom. Though the game has received several trailers since it was first announced in 2019, this will be Nintendo’s first time showing the game at length.

The gameplay will be hosted by The Legend Of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma. Aonuma served as producer for the last mainline Zelda game, Breath Of The Wild, and will do so again for Tears Of The Kingdom. Besides producing the Zelda series, Aonuma also directed the likes of Ocarina Of Time, Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess.

Tears Of The Kingdom is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, and received a new trailer last month. You can check it out below:

The trailer showcased the land of Hyrule after the events of Breath Of The Wild, revealing new areas above and below the land that players may have been familiar with.

Along with putting a voice to the game’s villain, the second trailer also showcased a number of new enemies for protagonist Link to fight, along with new weapons and Sheikah Slate abilities for the hero to wield.

Last month, Nintendo confirmed that it would not be attending this year’s E3 revival, joining Microsoft and Sony in skipping the expo.

