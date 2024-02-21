How to watch the Nintendo Direct today

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced for later today (February 21), with the presentation set to showcase a number of third-party titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Partner Showcase is set to premiere at 2pm GMT/6am PT/9am ET and will last for roughly 25 minutes.

The first Nintendo Direct of the year will be available to watch live on Nintendo’s website or on their official Youtube channel. The showcase is an on-demand video, meaning you can skip to the end if you wish.

Details about what the Partner Showcase will include are yet to be revealed but according to Nintendo, the presentation will be “focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.”

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.

Previously announced titles like Contra: Operation Galuga and Penny’s Big Breakaway are still yet to receive an official release date, Ubisoft assured fans there would be “more news” for the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition at the start of this year too, following an accidental reveal of the game in November 2023 and there’s always the chance Hollow Knight: Silksong might put in an appearance after it was delayed from the first half of 2023 to a new undisclosed launch window.

Fans might also get a first look at the rumoured Switch version of Hi-Fi Rush.

Previously exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC, it was confirmed earlier this month that Microsoft was looking to bring a handful of games to “rival” consoles as an experiment. Those games include Pentiment, Sea of Thieves and Grounded but there’s no word on when the roll-out will begin or which consoles will be targeted.

Talking about his reasoning, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said: “I’m going to learn about our partnership with other platforms. I’m going to learn about what happens with our players. I think it will benefit the games that we’re putting there [but] if the net result is that other things are punitive to the Xbox platform and try to limit our growth, then we’ll have to think more carefully about how we support those other platforms.”

In other news, a Pokémon Direct has been announced for February 27 with the promise of “exciting news” in store.