A new Nintendo Direct is scheduled to broadcast today (February 8), meaning fans will be treated to a number of reveals for games launching on the Switch this year. To catch every announcement live, here’s when and how to watch the Nintendo Direct.

Today’s Nintendo Direct will take place today at 10PM GMT (11PM CEST / 2PM PST). When the livestream begins, it can be viewed through Nintendo’s website or the embedded video below.

For those who are unable to watch the stream live, you can catch up on the Direct after it broadcasts by checking out the same video link.

As for what fans can expect from today’s Direct, yesterday (February 7), Nintendo teased that it will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023.”

While we’ll have to wait to see which games make an appearance, there are a number of games that could make an appearance. The Switch’s biggest upcoming game, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is likely to land a slot ahead of its May release date.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023. Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

Though Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was delayed last year due to the war in Ukraine, a number of retailers have started to list the game again. While this could be a coincidence, the timing suggests that a new release date for Intelligent Systems‘ strategy game could be revealed tonight.

Elsewhere, a number of games launching in coming months – including Octopath Traveler 2, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Minecraft Legends – could also make an appearance at the Direct.

Last month, Nintendo revealed that it would be increasing the production of Switch consoles ahead of Tears Of The Kingdom launching on May 12.

In other gaming news, the latest League Of Legends patch has made it easier for players to give up on their matches.