How to watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Nintendo has announced a date and time for the next Indie World Showcase, which will reveal indie games that are heading to the Nintendo Switch – here’s how to watch the stream live.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase is scheduled for today (November 9), and the stream will begin at 5PM GMT / 6PM CET / 9AM PT / 12PM ET.

Fans can watch the stream at Nintendo’s YouTube channel, and once the stream begins, it can be watched through the below video.

As for what the stream will contain, Nintendo has teased that it will feature “roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.”

While the company hasn’t confirmed any of the games appearing at today’s Indie Showcase, many Twitter users are hoping that Team Cherry‘s Hollow Knight: Silksong will be featured.

While it’s been confirmed for the Switch and has a storefront page, little has been shared about the game since its appearance at June’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

Past Indie Showcase streams have been used to both announce new games and reveal existing indie games that are being ported to Switch. The company’s last Indie Showcase featured appearances from Cult of the Lamb, Card Shark, Soundfall, We Are OFK, and more.

Outside of indie games, the Nintendo Switch Online service was recently updated to include the first two Mario Party games, which were originally released for the Nintendo 64.

In May, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the company planned to “expand” the subscription-based service.

In other gaming news, Dead Cells has released a follow-up to the game’s Everyone Is Here update, which brings crossovers from Terraria, Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight, and more.

While the update is only available on PC for now, it’s planned to come to the Nintendo Switch and other platforms in the near future.