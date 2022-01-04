How to watch the Nvidia Special Address livestream

The Nvidia Special Address is set to begin later today, and will showcase “some exciting news in the world of gaming” – here’s how you can watch it live.

For fans looking to watch the Nvidia Special Address live, it will broadcast at 4PM GMT / 5PM EST / 8AM PT on January 4. Once it starts, the Nvidia Special Address can be watched on Nvidia’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

So far, details on what to expect from the show are fairly limited. On Nvidia’s page for the event, the company says to expect “the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing – from design and simulation to gaming and autonomous vehicles”. Over on Twitter, Nvidia says there will be some “exciting news in the world of gaming”.

Join us for a Special Broadcast Event on Tuesday, January 4th at 8am PST for some exciting news in the world of gaming.https://t.co/nZRBMMwtF0 pic.twitter.com/XLgQXZPdXb — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 29, 2021

The stream will feature appearances from senior vice president Jeff Fisher, as well as vice president and general manager Ali Kani.

Although details on the presentation are scarce, there are rumours that Nvidia is preparing to launch three new graphics cards. This means that fans could expect announcements for the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB, RTX 3090 Ti, and RTX 3050.

If these rumours are true, fans can likely expect a tough time getting their hands on them, as the global chip shortage has made picking up a graphics card – among other items – very difficult. Back in November, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said “demand is going to far exceed supply” in 2022, and explained “we don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain”.

