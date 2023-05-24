How to watch the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023

Sony is gearing up for another PlayStation Showcase, which is expected to feature new announcements and gameplay reveals. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming broadcast, including how to watch the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

The PlayStation Showcase is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 24 at 9PM BST, 4PM EST, and 1PM PST. The live stream is expected to last over an hour — one of the longest broadcasts Sony has done in a long while — so there’ll be plenty of reveals.

To watch the PlayStation Showcase live, you can head over to Sony’s YouTube Channel, or the official PlayStation Twitch Channel, which currently can be viewed. A timer will also notify when the broadcast is to start, as well as countdown minutes prior to the event. You can even watch the show on the PlayStation Twitter page, too.

In terms of what to expect from the showcase, it’s highly likely that a brand-new teaser trailer of some sort for Square Enix‘s Final Fantasy 16 will be shared since its release is only a month away (June 22).

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are also some big titles that could get some air time, especially considering Spider-Man 2 is expected to release in September.

Of course, there have been rumours circulating — as they do prior to every major gaming showcase — about a Metal Gear Solid remake, as well as Silent Hill 2 remake news. Both haven’t been confirmed by Konami, but anything could happen.

Announcements will be made primarily for the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR2; it’s possible each platform will get its own set amount of time for reveals during the broadcast.

In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has revealed that the development team had to watch Game of Thrones.