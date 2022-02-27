How to watch the Pokémon Presents live stream later today

The Pokémon Company has announced that a Pokémon Presents live stream will take place today, so here’s how and when to watch it.

The broadcast will be a 14-minute pre-recorded video, but what Nintendo plans to show is currently unclear. The event is scheduled to take place today, February 27, coinciding with the date Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan in 1996.

To tune in and see what surprises are in store, all fans need to do is head to the official Pokémon YouTube channel. The presentation begins at 2pm GMT / 6am PT / 9am ET.

During the lead up to the Pokémon Presents event, The Pokémon Company also announced on February 21 that it would reveal news about six different Pokémon games and projects throughout the week. The six things covered included Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Café Mix, Pokémon Unite, P25 Music, and Pokémon GO.

However, there is a noticeable absence of the latest Pokémon release, as Pokémon Legends Arceus hasn’t been mentioned during the week of reveals, which has led some fans to speculate that big news is coming for the title during the presentation itself.

Nintendo recently announced that Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold more than 6.5million copies. The news was shared in a tweet from the official Nintendo Of America Twitter account that said: “Thank you to the more than 6.5million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.”

The title accounted for almost half of all boxed game sales in the UK the week it was released as well.

