How to watch the Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch stream

Riot Forge – who is responsible for publishing games set in the League Of Legends universe – has announced a livestreamed Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch stream, which is set for later today (November 16). Here’s how – and where – you can watch the Riot Forge showcase stream.

The Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch stream will be livestreamed at 4PM GMT / 5PM CET / 8AM PST on November 16.

When it goes live, fans can watch the stream over at either the official Riot Games Twitch account, or the YouTube account for Riot Forge. If you’re looking to watch the stream on YouTube, it can be watched below.

While the contents of the Riot Forge Showcase have not yet been revealed, a brief teaser posted by Riot Forge on Twitter shows some of what to expect. The environmental artwork in the teaser suggests that there will be more to hear on two games already announced by Riot Forge – Convergence and Ruined King.

Convergence will follow Ekko – a League Of Legends champion – through a platformer set in the twin cities of Zaun and Piltover. Meanwhile, Ruined King will follow a party of League Of Legends characters through the port town of Bilgewater, taking the universe into an “immersive turn-based RPG”.

Later today, Riot Forge will also launch HexTech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story. A 2D rhythm runner by the creators of Bit.Trip, this title will see the explosive-loving Ziggs spread chaos across Piltover whilst avoiding Heimerdinger.

