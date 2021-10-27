How to watch the State Of Play stream – and what could be announced

Sony‘s next State Of Play is set to reveal plenty of news on third-party games for the PS4 and PS5 – here’s how to watch the stream, when it starts, and what to expect.

The State Of Play stream is scheduled for today (October 27) and will begin at 10PM BST | 11PM CEST.

State Of Play can be watched at PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. The YouTube stream is also available to watch below.

Today’s State Of Play will feature “roughly 20 minutes of announcements from upcoming third-party releases” and “updates on existing games, as well as a few reveals from our partners around the world”, according to the YouTube video description.

In terms of what to expect, details are scarce – though last week there were some conveniently-timed website updates for Final Fantasy 16, Gotham Knights, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Tchia, and The Dark Pictures Anthology. While it’s not definitive proof, it seems to suggest that these games may appear at Sony’s State Of Play tonight.

PlayStation has also confirmed that the State Of Play will include a “first in-depth look at Little Devil Inside“, an RPG that will have a mix of survival and open-world elements.

In other Sony news, the company recently patented a feature that would allow spectators kick players from games for poor performance. Sony has also revealed that November’s PlayStation Plus games will include three extra VR titles to celebrate the fifth birthday of the PlayStation VR headset.

