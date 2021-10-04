How to watch the ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ presentation

Nintendo is set to reveal the final DLC (downloadable content) fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with a presentation scheduled for tomorrow – here’s how to watch it.

Fans will be able to watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation on October 5, with the livestream starting at 3PM BST / 4PM CEST. When the stream starts, it can be watched on the official Nintendo Youtube channel.

Nintendo has added that the presentation will last for around 40 minutes. The last set of Mii fighter costumes will also be released outside of a new trailer for the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character.

Tomorrow at 15:00 (UK time), #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai will reveal the game's final fighter. The fighter's release date and final Mii Fighter costumes will also be revealed! Watch here: https://t.co/cQFhAHU4BU pic.twitter.com/uIIa1opdSZ — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 4, 2021

The presentation will be hosted by Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

Earlier today (October 4), Sakurai tweeted that everyone should watch the upcoming presentation, “even if you don’t play” Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Teasing the last fighter, Sakurai also said, “the new fighter may be a character you don’t know, and each one may be different from the character you are free to expect”.

Regardless of whoever the last Smash character is, Sakurai hopes “you enjoy the broadcast itself as a game programme” and said he had fun filming it.

While this is the final DLC fighter for Ultimate, previous DLC has managed to get plenty of long-demanded characters into the game. From Banjo & Kazooie to Sephiroth and Persona 5’s Joker, characters from games both old and new have found their way into the most expansive Super Smash Bros. roster yet.

In other news, it’s been revealed that in 2019, Apple profited more from games than Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo combined. Much of this is likely due to the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes from every App Store purchase.