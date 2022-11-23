How to watch ‘The Witcher 3”s next-gen update reveal

CD Projekt Red has announced a stream to reveal “what’s coming to The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt” in its upcoming next-gen update – here’s when, and where, you can watch the stream live.

In a tweet, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the stream will take place today (November 23) at 5PM GMT / 6PM CET / 12PM ET / 9AM PT. When it begins, the stream can be watched live via CD Projekt Red’s Twitch channel.

As for what viewers can expect, the developer has shared that it will be revealing the contents of December’s next-gen update for The Witcher 3.

Set to launch on December 14, the update will be free for all owners of The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms. Last week, CD Projekt Red published a blog outlining some of what it will bring to the game.

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming update will feature dozens of visual, performance and technical enhancements, including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more,” the blog reads.

Tune in tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd at 6PM CET to REDstreams and see what's coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the FREE next-gen update this December! See you on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/IpFERTohi9 pic.twitter.com/jAYgolJ5nV — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 22, 2022

CD Projekt Red added that it will also come with “a set of DLCs inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series, such as new weapons and armor for Geralt and alternative looks for select characters.”

For platforms the next-gen update will not be launching on (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch), a separate update will still add DLC from Netflix’s Witcher series and “numerous additions and improvements.”

It’s been a busy few months for Witcher fans. In October, CD Projekt Red announced that several The Witcher spin-off games are in the works, along with a “full-fledged” remake of the series’ first game.

Since then, the studio has also revealed the director for its next trilogy of mainline Witcher games.