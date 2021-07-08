Netflix and CD Projekt Red has announced WitcherCon 2021 will launch on July 9, 2021 – the first-ever convention for The Witcher fans.

If you’re a fan of the long-standing video game series, or even if you prefer Henry Cavill as everyone’s favourite Witcher, you’ll want to tune in to this brand-new fan event. There will be panels, announcements and a lot of Witcher-related titbits.

Here’s when and where you watch it:

When is WitcherCon?

WitcherCon 2021 will livestream online on Friday, July 9 – taking the form of two livestreams.

The first stream starts at 6 PM BST on July 9. That’s 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET.

The second stream starts at 2 AM BST on July 10. That’s 6 PM PT or 9 PM ET on July 9.

If you’re looking to tune in from Australia, both streams will air on July 10 at 3 AM and 11 AM AEST.

How to Watch WitcherCon

It’s no secret that WitcherCon 2021 is an online-only event, and you can find more details about it at the official WitcherCon website.

The livestream will be available to everyone, and you can find it on YouTube, Twitch and the official Netflix and CD Projekt Red channels.

Whichever stream you opt for, they’ll all be broadcasting the same event. So, don’t worry – you won’t miss anything by opting for your favourite platform.

WitcherCon Schedule: July 9, 6 PM



The first stream looks to be packed full of original panels and interviews, with some interesting reasons to tune in.

Here’s the full schedule:

The Witcher Season 2 – Deck of Destiny Panel: The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as well as cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, and Paul Bullion answer fan questions about the hit Netflix TV show.

Welcome to GWENT – The Witcher Card Game: An introduction to Gwent – the popular trading card game based on The Witcher.

Converging Destinies: Actresses Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan discuss the character arcs of Yennefer and Princess Cirilla in Season One of the Netflix show, and tease what’s to come in Season Two.

Memories from the Path – Stories Behind The Witcher Games Panel – Part 1: CD Projekt Red developers go behind the scenes and discuss how they’ve brought The Witcher stories to life in the popular video game series.

Geralt of T-Rivia Panel: A brain-busting trivia panel puts CD Project Red developers and Netflix showrunners to the test on all things The Witcher.

Inside Kaer Morhen: A deep dive into The Witcher lore, all about the Witcher’s Guild.

Monster Slayer – Live the Life of a Witcher: A glimpse of the new mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

The World of The Witcher Figures: A look at The Witcher figurines and how they’re made.

Tales from the White Wolf – A Conversation with Henry Cavill: The Witcher star Henry Cavill sits down to discuss the Witcher universe… and there may be a ‘surprise or two’ in store.

WitcherCon Schedule: July 10, 2 AM

The second stream doubles up on some of the content from day one – perfect if you missed out on the first day.

Here’s what’s new in the second livestream:

The Witcher – Beyond Video Games Panel: A first look at the upcoming comic books and board games inspired by The Witcher.

Memories from the Path – Stories Behind The Witcher Games Panel – Part 2: CD Projekt Red developers go behind the scenes on thirteen years of The Witcher

Strokes of Genius: Studio Mir goes behind the scenes of the upcoming animated series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

It’s an interesting first WitcherCon with some cool panels for fans of The Witcher series. But don’t get your hopes up for a new game announcement.

CD Project Red has already confirmed that WitcherCon 2021 won’t announce a new Witcher game – so don’t expect to see another Witcher sequel anytime soon.