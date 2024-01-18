How to Watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2024

The Xbox Developer Direct is fast approaching, bringing with it a lot of early-year looks at upcoming games. But how can you watch the show and what should you expect?

The Xbox Developer Direct takes place today (January 18) at 8 PM GMT / 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST. You can watch the show in a variety of places including the official Xbox YouTube channel, the official Xbox Twitch channel, the official Bethesda YouTube channel, and the official Bethesda Twitch channel.

In terms of what will be shown at the Developer Direct, a series of things have already been confirmed. Obsidian Entertainment will be showing the first deep dive into the upcoming Role Playing Game Avowed and Ara: History Untold, the new game from Oxide Games (a studio founded by former Civilization developers), has new details being announced at the showcase.

Two highly-anticipated games are also being showcased at the event, with MachineGames upcoming untitled Indiana Jones title receiving more than ten minutes of new footage with several new announcements about the game, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is receiving new behind-the-scenes footage from developer Ninja Theory, diving into new features that are being added in the sequel.

The Elder Scrolls Online is receiving its own dedicated showcase after the Developer Direct which will feature the reveal of the next major chapter for the game and what to expect in the game’s newest update. The stream will be taking place at 1 PM PT/ 4 PM ET / 9 PM GMT.

This is the second Developer Direct, with the first showcase taking place in January 2023. The showcase had new looks at The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and featured the announcement and surprise release of Tango Gameworks Hi-Fi Rush.

