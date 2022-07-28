How to watch today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase

Indie publisher Annapurna Interactive is hosting a live showcase later today (July 28) highlighting its upcoming games – here’s how to watch it.

The showcase starts at 8PM BST / 12PM PT / 2PM CT / 3PM ET, and will be aired on both Annapurna Interactive’s official YouTube channel and Twitch channel. Though the Showcase’s contents have not been specified, the announcement post on Twitter from June says that fans can “come and see what’s next” with “reveals, announcements, and much more.”

The official Twitter page also made a post that includes an image of seven listed videos, however they’re all private. This could be teasing at there being exactly seven announcements, although it’s unclear. It’s also unknown if talks of potential ports or downloadable content (DLC) for previously released games will be a part of the showcase.

🤐 thursday // noon PT on our twitch, youtube, and w/ a few partners pic.twitter.com/08k2rXKfLu — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) July 27, 2022

Currently, Annapurna Interactive has five announced unreleased games under its belt: Cocoon, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (scheduled for 2023) as well as Skin Deep, Storyteller, and Thirsty Suitors – the latter of which have no specified release windows.

The most recent game to come from the publisher is Stray, which has been a huge hit. The title was Annapurna Interactive’s biggest PC launch to date, far eclipsing the 8,021 concurrent day one players for Twelve Minutes with a massive 62,963 concurrent players. Additionally, the title nudged out God Of War as the highest rated Steam title of the year so far.

NME awarded Stray a three out of five star rating in our review, with Jordan Oloman praising Stray as “a beautiful game, and a fun cat simulator with some smart ideas,” but one that “misses its true potential thanks to an unnecessary helping of trope-ish design, and an unwillingness to ruminate on its most intriguing characters and themes.”

In other news, EA has revealed the first in-game footage for FIFA 23 along with a suite of new features.