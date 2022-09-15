A new Call Of Duty: Next livestream is due to air tonight, offering fans a taste of what to expect from the next COD titles – find all the details on how to watch the broadcast beneath.

The online event is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm BST today (September 15) via Call Of Duty‘s official YouTube and Twitch channels. You’ll also be able to follow all the action on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok here.

Call Of Duty has promised that gamers will see “the reveals you’ve been waiting for” on the stream.

According to Activision, fans will get an idea of what the imminent future of Call Of Duty will look like, as well as further details on Modern Warfare 2.

The livestream will also outline “the future of Warzone,” after confirming Warzone 2.0 earlier in the year. For the most part, details on Warzone 2.0 have been kept tightly under wraps – though it’s set to launch “later this year” and will be integrated with Modern Warfare 2 after it launches on October 28.

Warzone 2 will also be a separate game to the current version of Warzone, which was confirmed when Activision stated Warzone 2.0 will not carry across progression or cosmetics from the current battle royale.

The Call Of Duty: Next stream will also offer more information on the mobile version of Call Of Duty: Warzone (aka Project Aurora), a full Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal, and some special surprises. Additionally, viewers will be able to a range of streamers playing the games in real time.

The reveals you’ve been waiting for are #CODNEXT on September 15th.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch October 28 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Check out NME‘s guide on everything we know about the game here.

Last month saw the launch of Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s fifth season, Last Stand. The title gathered “Call Of Duty‘s most infamous villains for an epic finale”, and introduced a new field upgrade: rage serum.

Meanwhile, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels“.