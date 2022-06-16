How to watch today’s ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ 10th anniversary stream

Capcom is set to hold an anniversary stream for Dragon’s Dogma later today – here’s when to watch and what to expect.

The stream is set to air at 11PM UK time / 3PM PST / 6PM ET on the official Dragon’s Dogma YouTube channel, which happens to be the exact same time as today’s Final Fantasy 7 stream.

You can watch the stream below:

The Dragon’s Dogma showcase was announced during the Capcom showcase from earlier this week, where game director Hideaki Itsuno announced the digital event, with no indication as to what it would include outside it being a “celebration”.

The stream will also be “talking about how, and what, Dragon’s Dogma came to be.”

The most popular theory for this event is that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be shown, but it should be noted that any evidence pointing towards this appears to be circumstantial. Unlike most other streams, this one will remain almost a complete mystery until it airs later today.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is also currently on sale on Steam, with the description reading: “Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns.

“These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.”

