How to watch today’s ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ State Of Play stream

A State Of Play presentation from Sony is being streamed today and it’s going to show off gameplay and new details about Hogwarts Legacy – so here’s how and when to watch it.

The stream is set to start at 9 PM GMT / 2 PM PT / 5PM ET today (March 17), and it can be viewed on either the official Twitch or YouTube PlayStation channels. The YouTube version of the stream has been embedded below.

Airing for 20 minutes, most of the stream will include gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy running on the PS5, with around six minutes being dedicated to insight and behind-the-scenes information from developer Avalanche Studios.

A PlayStation Blog post adds that fans shouldn’t “forget to head back here to the PlayStation Blog afterwards for a special post that will add a little more context to what we’re about to show you.”

Whilst there’s no release date for the game yet, HBO’s CEO has said it is set for this year, with a tie-in art book potentially revealing a September release date. That said, there’s no confirmation that a release date will be announced at the presentation, or exactly when one will be revealed.

Hogwarts Legacy will be set in the 1800s and be an “immersive, open-world action RPG”. It will also include character customisation, potion crafting, spell casting and something the team is calling “upgrade talents.”

Hogwarts Legacy will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Author of the Harry Potter books JK Rowling – which Hogwarts Legacy is set in the universe of – has been criticised in recent years for a series of transphobic comments. Last week (March 12) Rowling made one such a statement.

