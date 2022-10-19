How to watch today’s ‘Silent Hill’ Transmission

Konami has announced that a Silent Hill Transmission will share “updates” on the future of the Silent Hill series, which will take place today (October 19) – here’s how to watch it.

The Silent Hill Transmission will take place on October 19, at 10PM BST/ 11PM CEST / 2PM PDT. As for where the event can be watched, Konami has shared a link to this website – though it could also be streamed through the company’s YouTube and Twitch.

While Konami has remained tight-lipped on what the broadcast could entail, the announcement tweet states that “the latest updates for the Silent Hill series will be revealed” during the event.

However, it’s been a busy year for rumours surrounding the series’ revival. In June, Christophe Gans – director of the first Silent Hill film – said that “the franchise is going to relaunched in terms of video games,” and this month teased that there are “several games in development as we speak.”

In September, a new title named Silent Hill: The Short Message was rated in South Korea.

It’s also been reported that Bloober Team, the developer behind Layers Of Fear and The Medium, is working on a Silent Hill game. Though the Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said he can’t comment on the rumours, the company announced that it would “strategically cooperate” with Konami to develop “selected content.”

“We can’t comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners, of course. So we can’t [say] anything,” shared Babieno. “We will make an announcement about our future projects as soon as we can. So then you will know much more. Officially.”

