How to watch today’s State Of Play stream

A new Sony State Of Play is airing today and it’s set to include updates on games coming to both the PS4 and PS5 – here’s how to watch the stream, when it will start, and what to expect.

The stream starts today (March 9) at 10PM GMT / 2PM PT / 5PM ET and can be watched on both Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the YouTube version below.

Airing for around 20 minutes, the show will focus on the games coming from “our beloved Japanese publishers”, with “a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.”

Sony has also confirmed that there will be no mention of PlayStation VR2 or hardware in the State Of Play broadcast. This follows the first look at the PS VR2 headset last month.

When Sony refers to Japanese publishers this could mean any number of things, such as an update from Square Enix about Final Fantasy 16, which was recently delayed by around six months. Fans may even get some news concerning the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel, as producer Yoshinori Kitase previously said: “There will be more information… this year if we can.”

This means there likely won’t be much about this year’s God Of War: Ragnarok at today’s State Of Play, as that’s being developed by American studio Sony Santa Monica. A journalist also claimed recently that the sequel will not be delayed into 2023, with it still planned to release this year.

Elsewhere in Sony news, PS5 title Forspoken has been delayed from May of this year to October, with the developer saying this is to give the game more polish before it releases.

In other news, a God Of War TV show looks to be in the works with Amazon currently in negotiations to host it.