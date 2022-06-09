How to watch today’s Summer Game Fest showcase

2022’s Summer Game Fest showcase is airing later today and will have information on numerous big upcoming titles as well as new game reveals. Here’s how to watch it, where to watch it, and how long it will run.

The Summer Game Fest stream begins at 7PM BST / 2PM EDT / 11AM PDT and is scheduled to run in length between 90 minutes and two hours. It can be watched live via The Game Awards’ official YouTube channel, which you can view below. The showcase will also be airing in IMAX at select theatres across the US and Canada.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve listed some of the key partners that will appear during the event. It’s worth noting that a total of 34 have been mentioned, with those listed being some of the bigger names:

Beyond those partners, several games have already been confirmed to appear at the event. These include:

Beyond those titles, it’s unclear what will appear during Summer Game Fest. However, host Geoff Keighley recently said that “a lot of the games we’re going to show you are going to be announced [already],” though teased that there will be “some surprises if everything holds.”

“But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced,” added Keighley – so don’t go in expecting too many new announcements.

In other news, the beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to PlayStation first.