How to watch today’s ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion reveal

The latest World of Warcraft expansion is set to be revealed later today – here’s how you can catch the reveal, what time it starts, and what to expect.

Players wanting to watch the reveal of the newest World of Warcraft expansion will be able to do so on either YouTube or Twitch, the former of which is embedded below. The stream starts at 5pm BST/ 6pm CEST/ 9am PT/ 12pm ET.

Blizzard confirmed that the expansion reveal would be taking place this week, saying “From the hopeless depths of the Maw to the ethereal plains of Zereth Mortis, the Shadowlands delivers a world that challenges heroes to confront the forces that threaten to upset the cosmic balance between life and death.”

“With the story in the Shadowlands coming to a conclusion, the time is at hand to get a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth.”

A public source code update on the official World of Warcraft website suggested the expansion might be called “Dragonflight” earlier this month, which is supported by the fact that the website’s public source code mentions Base, Heroic, and Epic purchase options for Dragonflight. Which matches up with the three purchase options for Shadowlands. Aside from that, not much is known about this upcoming expansion.

