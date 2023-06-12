How to watch today’s Ubisoft Forward stream

The next Ubisoft Forward is set to take place later today (June 12), bringing news on many of the developer’s upcoming games — including Star Wars: Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. To tune in live, here’s how to watch today’s Ubisoft Forward.

The Ubisoft Forward livestream will kick off on June 12 with a preshow at 5:45 PM BST, before the full show begins at 6PM BST / 7PM CEST / 10AM PDT.

You can watch Ubisoft Forward through Ubisoft‘s Twitch channel, or you can stay on this page and watch the show through live the below YouTube stream.

As for what the stream will include, Ubisoft says an “exciting line-up of games and announcements” will make an appearance.

The developer’s website specifies that its upcoming adventure Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will be featured, along with Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest.

However, the livestream will also bring news on two games that have been announced over the last week.

That includes Star Wars: Outlaws, which was announced with its first trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday (June 11).

As detailed by Ubisoft, Star Wars: Outlaws will be the “first-ever open world Star Wars game,” and will follow “scoundrel” Kay Vess as she tries to escape a lifestyle of running from bounty hunters.

Meanwhile, the Summer Game Fest showcase on Thursday (June 8) also saw Ubisoft announce Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, a 2D “action-adventure platformer” that was announced with in-game footage and a new song by 2WEI.

While details on Outlaws and The Lost Crown have been limited to their reveal trailers, both games will feature in tonight’s Ubisoft Forward event.

