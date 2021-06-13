How, when and where to watch the Square Enix E3 stream

It’s day two of E3 and the Square Enix E3 conference is now just 30 minutes away. Here’s how to watch it.

Square Enix’s E3 conference will start at 8:15 pm BST on July 13. You can watch the conference on Square Enix’s official YouTube channel, or by clicking the video link below when the stream is live.

Advertisement

The publisher has already announced that it will show footage of new content for Marvel’s Avengers, Babylon’s Fall and Life Is Strange: True Colours, although it’s expected to release several new titles throughout the stream.

Babylon’s Fall was announced at E3 2018, and is an action-adventure collaboration between Square-Enix and PlatinumGames. The last time Square-Enix showed the game publicly was 2019, so it’s likely that viewers will get an extended look at the game.

Life Is Strange: True Colours was announced earlier this year, and will release on September 10. The graphic adventure is the fifth entry in the Life Is Strange series. In True Colours, players will follow the story of Ashley, a young Asian-American woman, who goes on a journey to solve her brother’s murder.

Alongside new content announcements for Marvel’s Avengers, viewers can also likely expect a number of new games.

In other news, Bethesda and Xbox announced a sequel to Slime Rancher which will launch in 2022.

Advertisement

Slime Rancher 2 from Monomi Park will see the return of Beatrix LeBeau to catch new slimes on the Far, Far Range and will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass.