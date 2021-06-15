How, when and where you can watch the E3 Nintendo Direct

E3 2021 is almost over, but there’s still one major show left for fans to watch, the Nintendo Direct which will take place later today.

Having abandoned typical developer conferences a few years ago, a Nintendo Direct is a pre-recorded video which streams live simultaneously across the world.

Viewers can catch the stream on the publisher’s official YouTube and Twitch channels, or through the embedded video below.

The Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes and will start at 5pm BST in the UK.

Each Nintendo Direct stream varies in length and importance. However, Nintendo always typically saves some big reveals for E3.

During last year’s E3 stream, Nintendo announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Although the show is only a few hours away, a leak earlier seemingly confirmed that a new Super Monkey Ball game will potentially release on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed any details of the games it will show during the Direct, but players can likely expect to see new footage from Breath Of The Wild 2, more news on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters, a development update on Metroid and potentially some new footage of Splatoon 3.

Nintendo’s last Direct stream took place earlier this year in February. The publisher announced several titles including a remaster of The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword, a new Mario Golf game and Splatoon 3 which will release in 2022.

Nintendo hosted a smaller Indie Direct in April, which featured several indie announcements, including a sequel to Oxenfree.

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 is viewable on the PS5 store again following its removal last December. Sony removed the title following complaints about the quality of the game, which featured numerous bugs. Cyberpunk 2077 is not yet available to purchase on PS5.