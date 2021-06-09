How, when and where you can watch the ‘Battlefield 6’ reveal today

After months of speculation and leaks, today is the day EA will finally reveal Battlefield 6 during an online stream.

Rumours regarding the game’s development have circulated for some time. EA has not released any details about Battlefield 6. However, it’s rumoured the game will include extreme weather conditions, 128-player maps and a near-future setting.

EA will officially reveal Battlefield 6 later today during a reveal stream which starts at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET (12am on June 10 AEST).

The stream will take place on Battlefield’s official YouTube channel, although you can also watch it through the embedded link below.

Several leaks in recent weeks uncovered details about the upcoming first-person shooter. This past weekend (June 5), a series of images leaked showing futuristic vehicles including a tank and an aircraft flying above a sandstorm.

At the end of May, a low-quality video of a supposed Battlefield 6 trailer leaked online. The leaked footage showed an assault on a tropical island which featured a building collapsing with Battlefield’s signature destruction physics.

Even with months of leaks and rumours, there is still not an official title for Battlefield 6. EA will most likely announce the title, alongside other details about the game in development today.

Fans can expect Battlefield 6 to release later this year. Previous titles in the series typically released between October and November, just ahead of the festive period.

EA will also likely release Battlefield 6 on last-generation consoles as well as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S / X and PC.

Elsewhere, EA updated Mass Effect Legendary Edition this week to run without the controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo, less than a month after the game was originally launched.

Fans investigated the update and discovered that the file sizes had been significantly reduced by almost 1GB – shared across all three Mass Effect games included in the Legendary Edition.