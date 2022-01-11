‘Humankind’ Cultures Of Africa DLC releases this month

Amplitude Studios has announced a DLC for Humankind, Cultures Of Africa, which will be released later this month.

Humankind is receiving its first set of additional content. The pack will include six new cultures, seven new independent people, and 15 new narrative events.

The new cultures are detailed on the Steam store page:

The Bantu expansion is a postulated series of significant migrations of an original Ntu-speaking group from Central- West-Africa across much of sub-Saharan Africa.

The Garamantes: Their growth and expansion rested on a complex and extensive qanat irrigation system, which supported a robust agricultural economy and large population.

Swahili, whose coast city-states can be primarily attributed to the region’s extensive participation in a trade network that spanned the Indian Ocean.

The Maasai are fierce pastoralist people with a Nilotic language. Achieving warrior status meant single-handedly killing a lion with a spear.

Ethiopians are one of only two nations that preserved their sovereignty from long-term colonization. By weaving the natural cliffs and ledges into the creation of their fortresses, Ethiopia was able to fend off most colonial forces.

And the Nigerians: The variety of Nigeria’s terrain and the abundance of its hydraulic resources offer it significant agricultural possibilities and make it one of West Africa’s foremost producers.

The DLC will also include the Mount Kilimanjaro, Victoria Falls, Zuma Rock, Lake Natron, and the Great Mosque of Djenné wonders.

Humankind Cultures Of Africa is available for a 10 per cent discount if purchased before January 24 and releases on January 20. It will cost £6.99 after the discount period ends.

