‘Humankind’ developer is “sure that there will be” a sequel

While a Humankind sequel might not be on the horizon anytime soon, Amplitude Studios’ studio head Romain de Waubert is “sure that there will be” a Humankind 2 in the future.

Speaking to PCGamesN, de Waubert shared his expectations for the future of Humankind, Amplitude Studios’ answer to 4X strategy games such as Civilisation – which is currently on its sixth mainline entry to the franchise.

When asked about a potential sequel, de Waubert replied that he is “sure there will be” a Humankind 2, noting that improved tech and new platforms like Windows 11 will lead to a time “where it makes sense to bring back.” However, de Waubert also stressed that tech and visuals aren’t the most important thing, and that it “needs to make sense” before they begin development on a new game.

For an idea of what to expect from a potential sequel, the studio head was asked to compare his attitude to that of Sid Meier, creator of the Civilisation series, whose approach to a sequel is threefold: one third of features from the previous entry, one third improvements over the previous entry, and another third of entirely new elements to the franchise.

Du Waubert replied that this approach “makes sense,” however noted that “in the end, what players want to see is a better version of the game.”

While it may be some time yet before we see a sequel, Humankind’s first expansion Together We Rule is due to release in autumn this year, promising a host of new features including a world congress, stealth and a diplomacy affinity.

Publisher Sega says that the expansion will “see the world in a new light and manage conflicts differently with new gameplay features focused on diplomacy and espionage.

“Gather information via offensive infiltration and secret agents, build embassies to deepen international ties, and lead global relations between all empires via the Congress of Humankind,” adds Sega.

