‘Humankind’ expansion ‘Together We Rule’ will deliver spies and statecraft

Amplitude Studios has revealed Together We Rule, the first expansion for Humankind that adds espionage and more diplomacy options to the turn-based strategy game.

READ MORE: The 6 best strategy games you should play today

Together We Rule is set to launch in autumn 2022 for all storefront versions of the PC game.

As to what it includes, publisher Sega says players will “see the world in a new light and manage conflicts differently with new gameplay features focused on diplomacy and espionage.”

Advertisement

“Gather information via offensive infiltration and secret agents, build embassies to deepen international ties, and lead global relations between all empires via the Congress of Humankind,” adds Sega.

Together We Rule‘s espionage mechanics will allow players to gather Leverage, a new currency in Humankind. Spies will be able to infiltrate other empires in the game, which can be used to steal resources, gain information, track an army, or more. Meanwhile, Spymaster agents can additionally disable district functionality or apply significant de-buffs to armies.

As for the expansion’s diplomatic side, the Congress Of Humankind will enable “players to vote and decide on global doctrines and arbitrate international conflicts together.” They will also be able to build embassies, which can be used to sign agreements with other empires. Leverage can also be spent at embassies, which can force other empires to carry out specific actions.

Beyond these main features, Together We Rule will also bring six new Diplomatic Affinity cultures, six more wonders, and another 15 narrative events. The expansion will also launch alongside a free update for Humankind, which will “add new stealth mechanics, revamp independent peoples, and add new UI options and improvements.”

Looking further ahead, a roadmap for Humankind has outlined that maritime gameplay, independent peoples, and accessibility-oriented updates are still to come.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Metal: Hellsinger will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, developer The Outsiders has confirmed.