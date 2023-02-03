Humble Bundle launches Black History Month collection

Humble Bundle has announced a new, eight-game collection to celebrate Black History Month.

READ MORE: Meghna Jayanth is switching the narrative

The bundle features 2K Games’ Mafia 3: Definite Edition, Nightdive Studios’ Shadow Man and Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn.

Players will also be able to get their hands on Jay & Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs and Swimsanity! alongside Marlow Briggs And The Mask Of Death and Semblance, the debut game from South African developer Nyamakop.

Advertisement

The bundle would usually set players back £108 but is available via the Humble Bundle for a minimum of £8. Grab it here.

Don't miss this @humble bundle in celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth! Featuring 8 games by Black creators & games featuring Black characters. Plus the proceeds help our program support the next gen of diverse game dev + tech talent! https://t.co/siiEZCrjmJ pic.twitter.com/W7yJ13R3MM — Gameheads (@WeAreGameheads) February 2, 2023

“Purchases of the Celebrating Black Creators and Characters bundle will help support Gameheads, a Californian-based organisation that envisions a world where low income youth and youth of colour are equipped to thrive and succeed in any field they choose, including the tech and video game industries,” shared Humble.

Announcing the bundle, Humble wrote: “February is Black History Month, when people in the U.S. and around the world look back and reflect on the struggles and hard-won achievements of Black people throughout history. It’s also an invitation for all of us to think about and discuss the ongoing fight for racial equity and justice today, and renew our commitment to being advocates for social causes that support the Black community everywhere.”

“The eight games in this bundle are a mix of titles that were brought to life thanks to the work and talent of Black artists, engineers, designers, and developers, along with games that prominently feature Black characters in the stories they tell,” Humble continued.

Last year, Humble raised over £15million for humanitarian organisations assisting those affected by the war in Ukraine, with its Stand With Ukraine bundle.

Advertisement

In other news, The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that they’ve finally started playing the video game which the hit HBO series was based on.

It comes after they and co-star Pedro Pascal were “encouraged” to avoid the games ahead of the TV adaptation.