Humble Bundle offers ‘Resident Evil’ collection to raise money for Ukraine

Humble Bundle has teamed up with Capcom to offer a Resident Evil anthology for charity, which will raise money for Direct Relief’s relief efforts for the people of Ukraine.

The expansive collection is available on the Humble Bundle website and includes:

The HD remastered version of the original Resident Evil

The remakes of Resident Evil 2 & 3, which have been recently updated with next-gen features including 3D audio and ray-tracing

Every main entry in the series from Resident Evil 4 through to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Prequel Resident Evil 0 and Revelations chapters

Players can also collect a voucher for 50 per cent off Resident Evil Village in order to prepare for the upcoming Winter’s Expansion DLC, which introduces a playable Lady Dimitrescu. The expansion will also add the Shadows of Rose story content, which continues the story of Rose Winters 16 years after the events of the base game, and will be released on October 28.

With a total bundle value of more than £225, the content on offer is almost 90 percent off. For as little as 82p, a three-item bundle of the original Resident Evil as well as Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2, Episode 1 are available. For everything included in the bundle the minimum donation is £29.70, but gamers can choose to pay more than this if they would like to donate additional money to Direct Relief.

In other gaming news, Activision has apologised for an allegedly stolen dog skin that was planned to launch in Warzone, after an artist alleged plagiarism.

“We have the utmost respect for creativity and content creation,” shared Activision. “We love the Loyal Samoyed, but regrettably we erred in our process and have removed this imagery from the game. We apologise for the misstep.”