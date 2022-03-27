Humble Bundle raises over £15million via Stand With Ukraine bundle

Humble Bundle has announced that its Stand With Ukraine bundle has ended, raising over £15million ($20million USD) for humanitarian organisations assisting those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The news was announced in a tweet from the official Humble Bundle account. “Our all-for-charity Stand With Ukraine bundle has ended. Together, we’ve raised over $20million for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine! Thank you all for your support!”

This follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last month, which has forced millions of citizens to flee their homes and seek asylum elsewhere.

Advertisement

The bundle contained over £1,900 worth of content that could be claimed by donating £30. The bundle was unique as a 100 per cent of the money is being sent to charity, where usually there is a split between charities, developers, and the Humble Bundle service.

It also raised £3million on its first day available and featured titles including Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. The charities that will receive donations are Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief.

Our all-for-charity Stand With Ukraine 🇺🇦 bundle has ended. Together, we've raised over $20 million for humanitarian relief efforts in #Ukraine! Thank you all for your support!!! ❤️https://t.co/5qd70ruIoP — Humble Bundle (@humble) March 25, 2022

Last week Epic Games announced that all purchases within Fortnite would be donated directly to humanitarian efforts working in Ukraine. The offer would affect all purchases made between March 20 and April 3.

As reported by Eurogamer, Epic Games raised £37million ($50million USD) in just three days. This prompted a response from Ukraine’s vice president, Mykhailo Federov. In a tweet, he said, “Thank you Epic Games for understanding that people’s lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important for us.”

Xbox announced that it would support Epic Games by also donating its share of income from Fortnite during the same period. Xbox has also updated the console dashboard to highlight UNICEF’s work in Ukraine. Players can contribute to the charity using Microsoft Rewards points, with Microsoft matching all donations.

Advertisement

In other news, EA may be changing the name of its FIFA franchise to EA Sports Football Club after name licencing woes.