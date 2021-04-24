Humble Bundle redesign will limit charitable donations to 15 per cent

PC gaming storefront Humble Bundle has announced a change to the way that charitable donations will be handled in the future.

The new changes will limit the amount that buyers can give to charity to 15 per cent, and will remove the sliders that gave buyers the ability to set custom amounts.

A post on the Humble Bundle blog has provided a preview of the changes coming to payment options, which will feature toggles with pre-defined splits.

The default will be set so that 85 per cent of the payment goes to the developer, 10 per cent goes to Humble Bundle and the final five per cent of the split will go to charity.

By choosing the “Extra to Charity” option, buyers will be able to triple their donation to charity, changing the figures to 80 per cent to the developer, five per cent to Humble Bundle, and 15 per cent to charity.

In preparation for the changes, many users found that sliders had been disabled when they went to purchase items and bundles, something that the team has admitted was a mistake.

“This test was part of our bigger plans to make updates to the bundle pages, but without any context, we see how it raised questions and led to confusion for the community.” the team said.

“We apologise for that and appreciate everyone who wrote in to ask us about it. The lesson for us was that we should have been more proactive in communicating the test.”

Humble Bundle was established in 2010. Since its creation, it has raised over £140million ($195millionUSD) for charity.

In June 2020 the Humble Bundle team announced a £720,700 ($1million USD) fund to support Black video game developers and creators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.