Humble Games to put ten indie titles on Xbox Game Pass on day one

Announced during the Xbox livestream at Gamescom 2021, Humble Games has said that ten of its indie titles will release on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

All ten will be available on console, PC, and the cloud, and a round-up of the games can be seen in the video below. Humble Games is a publisher that focuses on indie games, and has published titles like Void Bastards and Slay The Spire.

There are a lot of games on the list, with Next Space Rebels, Archvale, Unpacking, Signalis, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Flynn: Son Of Crimson, Midnight Fight Express, and Unsighted all available from day one of release. Dodgeball Academia is already on Game Pass and was also included on the list, an RPG set in a world absolutely obsessed with dodgeball.

In our review, Jason Coles called it “some of the purest fun you can have,” adding that, “the quirky visual style meshes perfectly with the absurd action and will always result in a huge smile on your face.”

Microsoft also announced at Gamescom 2021 that cloud game streaming will be coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S later this year, as part of Xbox Game Pass.

This means that the last generation of Xbox consoles will be able to stream games only available on the current generation of consoles. The aim is for games to stream at 1080p and 60fps, with the main benefit being that they don’t need to be downloaded onto the console to be played.

In other news, the two cover cars for Forza Horizon 5 have been shown off alongside a limited edition controller. Purchase of the controller is tied to some exclusive DLC for the game, which will release on Xbox platforms on November 5 this year.