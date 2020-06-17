Humble has launched the Fight For Racial Justice Bundle

Humble Bundle has launched the Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle which packs in over USD$1,200 worth of games, books and comics.

The bundle is dedicated to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, with 100% of all proceeds are going to the organisations fighting for racial justice, including the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, Race Forward and The Bail Project.

“In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and tragically many more in the Black community, we’ve teamed up with developers, publishers, and creators to help support organizations fighting for racial equity,” Humble wrote in the bundle’s description.

Advertisement

This bundle promotion will be available for one week and requires a minimum donation of $30.00 (£25.50) to gain access.

The set features games such as horror-shooter BioShock Remastered, NBA 2K20, as well as both System Shock 1 and 2. The bundle also gives players access to popular indie games like rogue-like Spelunky and point-and-click adventure Broken Age. All games can be redeemed through Steam.

In addition to the games, the ‘Fight For Racial Justice’ bundle also includes over 20 comics and books, many of which educate readers on Black history with titles such as 12 Years A Slave by Solomon Northup.

The bundle will run for one week and can be found on the Humble Bundle website.

Humble Bundle recently pledged $1million to create a fund that helps publish games by Black developers. In a statement, the company announced that “they stand in solidarity to condemn racism and violence against the Black community” and they are starting “a $1 million fund dedicated to helping publish games by Black developers”.

Advertisement

In other news, itch.io’s Bundle for Racial Justice And Equality project ended today (June 16) with $8.1 million raised for its various supported charities. The bundle ended with support from 1704 games, books, comics, soundtracks and more which players could download and play once a donation was made.