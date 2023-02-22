‘Hunt: Showdown’ celebrates fifth anniversary with Twitch Drops event

Hunt: Showdown launched five years ago today (February 22), and to celebrate the anniversary developer Crytek is running a Twitch Drops event to hand out free loot.

Twitch Drops offer free in-game loot to players, which is distributed while watching Twitch Drop-enabled streamers on Twitch.

Crytek announced the event today, revealing that there will be six specific drops and a number of random crates up for grabs. A new cosmetic will be made available each day from tomorrow (February 23) until March 2, beginning with legendary in-game knife The Marquis.

Next up will be legendary weapon Bornheim No. 3 ‘Alley Cat’, which requires watching 180 minutes of streams from February 24.

From February 25, watching streams for 210 minutes will unlock legendary Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez ‘The Fifth Tale. Watching the same amount from February 27 will unlock the weapon charm ‘Gator Eye’, while the final drop – available from February 28 – hands out legendary hunter ‘Kill Buyer’ to viewers who watch 240 minutes of Hunt: Showdown streams.

Additionally, watching 210 minutes of one of Hunt: Showdown‘s Night Of The Hunters partner streams will reward weapon charm Hera’s Gift. Finally, randomly-dropped Hunt Anniversary Crates can be dropped for anyone that watches two hours of Twitch Drop-enabled streams, with up to four available per day. According to Crytek, these crates can include anything from weapons and equipment to Hunt Dollars.

The Twitch Drops event will run until March 2.

Hunt: Showdown‘s lead designer, Dennis Schwarz, sat down with NME to discuss the game’s five-year journey – from its origins as an unreleased wave-based shooter to the player-versus-player survival game we know today.

“We went back to the drawing board on the game entirely,” Schwarz recalls, after the original project was moved between studios. “We let ourselves get inspired, but we didn’t want to inherit any sort of baggage or constrain us from making our version of the game.”

