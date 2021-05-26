‘Hunt: Showdown’ developers announce new map and live event

Hunt: Showdown developers Crytek today announced a new map and a heap of additional content to the game.

The announcement arrives off the back of the As The Crow Flies live event. An event which saw Hunt: Showdown break a record for the number of peak concurrent users.

There are no release details for the content, but Crytek stated that it “will be included in a future game update”. The developer provided a sneak peek at the new content in a video uploaded yesterday (May 25)

Advertisement

The trailer features new hunters, a peek at the new map and even footage of a much-requested weapon, the hunting bow. The map also features several new locations, including a saloon, a quarry and a plantation.

Senior producer Fatih Özbayram talked about the success of the previous live event, and how the team wants to build on that momentum: “The response to our ‘As The Crow Flies‘ live event was phenomenal.”

“Building on that success, we’re excited to announce that a new live event will come to the game soon, plus a new map which will present Hunters with new challenges and enemies,” added Özbayram

Hunt: Showdown celebrated its third birthday earlier this year, and has since implemented several improvements. The last major update introduced a new UI and added custom ammo to the game.

Crytek has added a substantial amount of free and paid content to Hunt: Showdown since it released. There are now over 90 legendary weapons, 35 tools and items, and an arsenal of 80 different guns.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, E3 2021 registration for fans, influencers and industry professionals opens next week, ahead of the first digital showcase.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that fans will be able to sign up for this year’s online event on June 3, one week before the event begins.