‘Hunt: Showdown’ gets first new map in three years

Crytek has released a new map for Hunt: Showdown. DeSalle joins existing terrains Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta, and is the first new addition in three years.

According to developers, “DeSalle is designed to bring you a wide range of new gameplay possibilities and experiences. It brings a new foreboding autumnal theme to the bayou.” There are also “16 distinct new areas, bringing together two sprawling urban towns, plus industrial and farmyard areas.”

Also added are new Miner Grunt enemies “who will look to blind you with the lights on their helmets” across the new Hunt: Showdown map. There is also a creepy mansion “complete with blood fountain” to look forward to as well.

Advertisement

The new map for Hunt: Showdown is currently live on PC test servers. There is a wider roll out expected later this summer for both Xbox and Playstation.

DeSalle was originally announced back in May, following the As The Crow Flies live event. It saw Hunt: Showdown break a record for the number of peak concurrent users. “Building on that success, we’re excited to announce that a new live event will come to the game soon,” said senior producer Fatih Özbayram.

An update including a new weapon – the anticipated hunting bow – was also teased at the time.

In other Crytek news, the studio recently confirmed that the Crysis trilogy will be receiving a remastered collection later this year.

Advertisement

Bringing together the three core Crysis titles, the collection will feature the single-player portions of the originally EA-published first-person shooter. Florida-based studio Saber Interactive is helping to port the trilogy.

A remastered version of the original Crysis game was delayed last year, following backlash from fans. Originally meant for release in July, it was eventually released in September.