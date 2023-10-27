‘Hunt: Showdown’ single-player campaign “discussed” by developer

The developer of Hunt: Showdown has thought about possibly introducing a single-player campaign to the asymmetrical multiplayer shooter.

In 2020, Hunt: Showdown added Trials, a single-player player versus environment mode where players of all skill levels have the chance to improve their playstyle in assignments.

Three types of Trials are available as well as the ability to explore the maps Lawson Delta and Stillwater Bayou peacefully without anything emerging to attack the player.

Advertisement

Most recently, the character of veteran hunter John Victor was created to narrate Hunt: Showdown’s tutorial, voiced by Doug Cockle.

With these updates seemingly suggesting an increasingly intricate approach to navigating the game’s narrative, Rock Paper Shotgun asked the developer if Hunt: Showdown would consider a single-player story centric mode.

“Campaign-style narrative – we don’t have anything that we’ve announced yet,” answered Crytek general manager David Fifield.

“And it is, again, one of those things – we’ve discussed what it would be like, we’ve started a little bit more world-building, and doing stuff with our scripted tutorial, and having some narration and voices.”

Advertisement

He continued to mention marketing campaigns that have fleshed out the newer Hunters in Hunt: Showdown and “[gave] them a little more personality and backstory”.

“But as far as like, a dedicated single player campaign, or an entirely extra product that’s a single player thing, we don’t have anything to announce there,” clarified Fifield.

“But we do like narrative, we do like the backstories. And obviously, we’re going to keep leaning into those parts of the game. That’s how far we’ve gotten on those types of discussions.”

Moving on, Fifield expressed his enthusiasm for the engine upgrade that will “[push] the edges of graphical fidelity” when it rolls out in 2024.

Hunt: Showdown will also add a new map and biome, an overhauled user interface for players to get to grips with, and the ability to inspect weapons in the middle of a match.

In other gaming news, Larian Studios has said that the Xbox Series versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 are still on track to release this year, and that “dudes with 33k twitter followers [are] talking shit for likes”.