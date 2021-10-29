‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ second major expansion out now

The second major expansion for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is now available for Nintendo Switch.

Guardian Of Remembrance follows on from the first DLC pack released in June called Pulse of the Ancients.

But while the previous DLC added new characters and weapons to the action-oriented Zelda spin-off, Guardian Of Remembrance is a considerably more substantial offering, as it includes two new story arcs, Battle for Kakariko Village and Battle of Goponga Village.

It also includes new stages, which will also let players visit the Coliseum from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild before it became the ruins seen in the latter.

The battle for Hyrule rages on in Guardian of Remembrance, the second half of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass – now available from Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch! Buy now: https://t.co/hvXxDh7xGm pic.twitter.com/X7R7bbLj2o — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 29, 2021

In addition, Sheikah tech researchers Purah and Robbie, both appearing in Breath Of The Wild and Age Of Calamity, will also be two new playable characters.

Players will need to install the Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity version 1.3.0 update before they can download the new expansion.

It should be noted that it’s not possible to purchase just the latest expansion as it is part of the game’s Season Pass bundle, which costs £17.99. This includes the Pulse Of The Ancients Guardian and Guardian Of Remembrance DLC, as well as a bonus Prototype Ancient outfit and short sword for Link.

With still no news of Breath Of The Wild 2 since a new teaser trailer was shown at this year’s E3 Nintendo Direct, this is the latest content to whet the appetite for Zelda fans, while a Zelda 35th anniversary-themed Game & Watch also releases in November, which includes The Legend Of Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventures Of Link and Link’s Awakening.

Elsewhere, Grant Kirkhope, the composer of Banjo-Kazooie, has released a ten-track album featuring remixed versions of the original songs from the N64 classic.