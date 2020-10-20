‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ trailer showcases new character abilities

Nintendo has released a trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity that shows off new attacks and special abilities.

The trailer is the third part of the ‘Untold Chronicles From 100 Years Past’ video series, and features a number of the game’s playable characters – including Link, Mipha and Zelda – fighting against familiar enemies, including the Koroks.

The trailer also confirms that Hestu, the larger dancing Korok who expanded players’ inventory slots in Breath Of The Wild, will be returning in Age Of Calamity alongside Master Kohga and Yiga Clan.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

The clip kicks off with Link charging towards a horde of Koroks, launching into a fury of strikes with a long spear. Players are then given a look at the four legendary Hyrule Warriors, beginning with Mipha, who brandishes a trident and utilises the Cryonis ability from Breath Of The Wild to crush enemies. Revali is next seen using the Stasis ability to stop enemies in place as he rains down arrows on them.

Zelda follows suit, using different variations of the Remote Bomb abilities to blast hordes of enemies with an arsenal of explosives. Impa closes out the combat showcase with a Magnesis finisher that pulls all metallic weapons away from enemies. A gigantic sword is formed and strikes every enemy in her path. The trailer then ends with a shot of Link and the Hyrule Warriors paragliding into the sunset.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is set to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 20, and will include a two-player local co-op function. Pre-orders are now available.